Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
(210) 521-2111
Ruby Johnson
Ruby Johnson

Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Memorial service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:30 PM
Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church
6914 Wurzbach Road
View Map
Resources
Ruby L. Johnson


1925 - 2019
Ruby L. Johnson Obituary

Ruby L. Johnson, age 94, passed away November 29, 2019. She was born on August 21, 1925, in Wharton, Texas, to Walter and Marie Matthys. Ruby was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Johnson, daughter, Ann Adams, and son, Stephen Johnson. She is survived by her children, Ruth (Bill) Wegenhoft and David (Melanie) Johnson; grandchildren, Jennifer (Kevin) Smothermon, Katy (Lex) Robertson, Elizabeth, Olivia, Kate and Daniel Johnson, Shelly (Bradley) Winters, Hannah (Drew) Heflin and Zachariah Johnson; great-grandchildren, Trevor, Caelyn, Claire, Ella Kate, Isaac, Amaya and Elias.

Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera Road on Thursday, December 12, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 13, at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m. at the Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 6914 Wurzbach Road 78240. Strength, perseverance, selflessness, and generosity marked Ruby's life. A woman of faith and service, she invested herself in her family and friends, her church, her country as an officer's wife, and her work at Hanley-Wood. Ruby loved unconditionally and faithfully. Please visit our online guest book at www.sunsetnwfuneralhome.com.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
