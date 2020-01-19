San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
First Baptist Church - Wilson Chapel
515 McCullough
San Antonio, TX
Ruby M. O'Banion


1931 - 2020
Ruby M. O'Banion Obituary

Ruby M. O'Banion, age, 88, passed away, January 12, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. Born on July 2, 1931, to parents, William B. Sorey and Mae E. Nichols. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Edward O'Banion, three daughters; Debbie, Jo, and Connie; two son-in laws, Scott Vernon and Bobby Tugmon; two sisters, Grace DeBose and Joyce Wallace (Tommy); three grandchildren, Sarah, Hunter, and Hannah, and numerous relatives and friends.

The family will receive friends on Monday, January 20, 2020 from 6:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Porter Loring Mortuary, McCullough.

Funeral Service, Tuesday January 21, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church, Wilson Chapel, 515 McCullough. Interment to follow at Sunset Memorial Park, Austin Hwy. In lieu of flowers, Memorial Contributions may be made to First Baptist Church TV Ministry or .

A special thanks to Dr. Nora Walker and the staff at Methodist Hospital for the exceptional care and love given.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 19, 2020
