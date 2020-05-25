RUBYE WOLFE
Rubye Wolfe passed away Saturday, May 23rd, at the age of 97.Rubye is survived by her sister, Gloria Brooks of Fredericksburg; as well as numerous nieces nephews and cousins.There will be private family services.Memorial contributions may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church, Hill Country Memorial Hospice or the charity of one's choice.Online condolences may be left at Fredericksburg-funerals.com


Published in Express-News on May 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Fredericksburg Funeral Home
2278 South Highway 87
Fredericksburg, TX 78624
(830) 997-9212
