Rudi Claude Harcourt was born in Corpus Christi to George K. Harcourt and Claudine Ussery Harcourt, who preceded him in death.

He was named for his grandfathers – he was proud of that as he was being a 6th generation Texan and with Patriot ancestors of the American Revolution. Rudi moved to San Antonio in the spring of 2018 after living in Houston for 60 years – he graduated from Memorial HS.

He uprooted his comfortable life to be near his brother, George W. Harcourt, his only surviving family and to spend time at the ranch. His wife of 30 years Judi Kissinger died in June of 2015.

Rudi was in the wine business for more than 30 years retiring at the time of Judi's passing. Rudi thoroughly loved his life and experiences with his many friends with whom he maintained close relationships.

He was embracing his new life in San Antonio with gusto when an accidental fall and the complications from it caused his unanticipated death.

He donated his body to UT Southwest Medical School. As is a tale, so is life: not how long it is, but how good it is, is what matters -Seneca.