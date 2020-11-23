Rudolph "Rudy" L. Koch, 79, of Princeton, Texas passed away on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on November 21, 1940, Rudy was the son of the late Rudolph W. Koch and late Germaine (Wille) Hazelrigg. Rudy was a 31-year United States Air Force veteran and later worked at Collins/Rockwell, Boeing and Raytheon. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Culleoka Water Supply Corporation until his death.

Rudy is survived by his wife of 55-years, Sachiko (Tamaki) Koch; two sons, William R. Koch, and wife, Windy, of Pennsylvania and Edward S. Koch, and wife, Yolotl, of Texas; four grandchildren: Alena, Isabel, Stafford and Natalia.

Rudy was preceded in death by his brother, Navy Captain Steve Hazelrigg.

A private family ceremony will accompany his interment with honors at DFW National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to USO ( secure.uso.org/donate )or Red Cross ( redcross.org ).