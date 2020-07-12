Rudolph Larry "Pap" Thompson was born on January 3, 1926 in Corpus Christi, Texas on the Chapman Ranch and passed away due to Parkinson's related illness on June 2, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas while surrounded by family. As perfect as heaven must be, it just became a bit more loving and filled with a whole lot more laughter.

He is survived by Mae, his wife of nearly 74 years, a daughter and two sons, ten grandchildren, and one great grandchild. He was a husband who was devoted, loving, and diligent. He was a father and grandfather who encouraged positivity, confidence, and success. He spread unconditional love, appreciated life, and had a great sense of humor - our hero!

Larry graduated from Bishop High School as part of the Class of 1943 and from Saint Mary's University that ultimately launched him into a career as a Certified Public Accountant. He went into partnership in 1961 to form Bruhl & Co, CPA Firm and again in 1965 to form Thompson, Williams, Biediger, and Kastor, L.C. CPA Firm. He was licensed by the Texas State Board of Public Accountancy as a Texas CPA for 60 years and worked well into his 80s where he always took on a personal relationship with all of his clients.

Having moved to the San Antonio area in 1944, Larry was active in the community, holding roles within the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce and Councilman of the City of Castle Hills. He was also a Master Mason in Good Standing for 50 years with the Grand Lodge of Texas, a Master of the Royal Secret of the 32nd degree of the Scottish Rite since 1969, and a Noble of the Mystic Shrine in Alzafar Temple of San Antonio since 1969.

Texan through and through, Larry was a real-estate entrepreneur, a cattle rancher, and an oil man in the Eagle Ford. He was a negotiator extraordinaire, having the uncanny ability to see both sides of any situation and then be able to share insight and solutions that somehow made the world a better place. He was also a lifelong Dallas Cowboys and Texas Longhorns fan.

Larry had many hobbies, including being an avid deer hunter and golfer for several decades. He even made a hole in one on the 10th hole using a 6 iron at the Canyon Creek Country Club. He enjoyed watching PGA tournaments and napping in his favorite chair, or as he liked to say "I am checking my eyelids for cracks." Larry was always up for a game, whether it was cards or dominos with family or friends, or blackjack or craps at the casino. And he enjoyed sweets, never passing up a Baby Ruth or coconut cream pie.

The family would like to thank all the caregivers at Franklin Park Memory Care Facility and the great nurses with Embrace Hospice.

A private funeral service for the family will be held on Saturday, July 18th at Laurel Heights United Methodist Church. A celebration of life will take place that afternoon. We invite you to join us in remembering and honoring the inspirational mark Larry has left on this world. Please contact Laurel Heights at 210.733.7156 for details regarding the reception.

Instead of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Laurel Heights United Methodist Church where Larry and Mae were members for over 50 years.