1/1
RUDOLPH "RUDY" L. KOCH
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUDOLPH "RUDY" L.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rudolph "Rudy" L. Koch, 79, of Princeton, Texas passed away on Tuesday Nov. 3, 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on November 21, 1940, Rudy was the son of the late Rudolph W. Koch and late Germaine (Wille) Hazelrigg. Rudy was a 31-year United States Air Force veteran and later worked at Collins/Rockwell, Boeing and Raytheon. He also served on the Board of Directors for the Culleoka Water Supply Corporation until his death.

Rudy is survived by his wife of 55-years, Sachiko (Tamaki) Koch; two sons, William R. Koch, and wife, Windy, of Pennsylvania and Edward S. Koch, and wife, Yolotl, of Texas; four grandchildren: Alena, Isabel, Stafford and Natalia.

Rudy was preceded in death by his brother, Navy Captain Steve Hazelrigg.

A private family ceremony will accompany his interment with honors at DFW National Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given in his name to USO (secure.uso.org/donate)or Red Cross (redcross.org).

For the full obituary visit www.northdallasfuneralhome.com/ obituary/19537/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved