Rudy Gutierrez, age 56, passed away on October 15, 2020, in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on December 15, 1963 in Wackerheim, Germany, to Rudolfo and Hedwig Gutierrez.

Rudy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Shirlynn Gutierrez, his loving wife of 38 years, his children Vanessa Gutierrez, Nicholas Gutierrez, and Eric Gutierrez, his grandchildren Kaylin Gutierrez, Maddox Gutierrez, and his brother, Harvey Gutierrez.

Rudy was a loving husband, father, Papa, brother, and friend. He was a good man and a hard worker with an infectious personality. Rudy was also an organ donor. For the last 7 years, Rudy worked for THC as an inspector and enjoyed his company and job.

He was taken too soon from us but we will never forget the spark he left in our lives.

A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 7pm at Sunset Funeral Home, 1701 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX 78218.