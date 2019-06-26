August 22, 1943 - June 19, 2019

Rudolpho "Rudy" Zarate, age 75, went to be with the Lord and his wife on their 54th wedding anniversary Wednesday, June 19, 2019. Rudy was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on August 22, 1943 to Rodrigo Jr and Manuela (Contreras) Zarate. He enlisted in the US Army and served in the Vietnam conflict with the 101st Airborne Long Range Recon Patrol and ended his tour with the 5th Special Forces Green Berets. After his honorable discharge in 1967, he began his career in law enforce- ment and served as a State Trooper for 43 years serving in various divisions including the regional recruiter where he made it his mission to change the face of the Department of Public Safety by actively recruiting in minority schools and neighborhoods with a goal of increasing minority representation within the department. He retired from DPS in 2014. Rudy was an avid fisherman and loved the outdoors. He was frequently found recruiting camping and fishing partners and found enormous joy spending time with his grandchildren. He loved to share their stories and being there for as many sporting and arts competitions as possible. He was a fan of doing what's right and telling a good joke. His sense of humor was contagious and he truly lived by the philosophy of 'family first'. He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Corina Zarate. Rudy is survived by his sons, Dr. Rudolfo Pedraza Zarate Jr. and wife Jocelyn, Randy Pedraza Zarate and wife Veronica, Rodney Pedraza Zarate and wife Rosie; grandchildren, Corina Michiko Villanueva Zarate and Rudolfo Villanueva Zarate III; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and a lifetime of friends. A Rosary will begin at 7:00 PM on Friday, June 28, 2019 in the Reid Chapel at Seaside Memorial Park in Corpus Christi, Texas. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Corpus Christi Cathedral beginning at 10 am. Interment will follow in Seaside Memorial Park.



