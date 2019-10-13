|
Rudy Zuniga passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on October 4, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born July 6, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Jacinto and Felipa Zuniga.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Vangie Menchaca; brother Ben Zuniga and two grandsons Christopher Zuniga and Joseph Zuniga.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Mary T. Zuniga. His daughters Alma Lopez and Norma Jean Zuniga; sons Danny Zuniga (Teresa) and Rudy Zuniga Jr. (Becky); 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Rudy served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Rudy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16th from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.
The Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 17th at 12:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019