Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
12:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM
Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Zuniga
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy Anne Zuniga


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy Anne Zuniga Obituary

Rudy Zuniga passed away peacefully with his wife at his side on October 4, 2019 at the age of 87. He was born July 6, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Jacinto and Felipa Zuniga.

He is preceded in death by his parents; sister Vangie Menchaca; brother Ben Zuniga and two grandsons Christopher Zuniga and Joseph Zuniga.

He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years Mary T. Zuniga. His daughters Alma Lopez and Norma Jean Zuniga; sons Danny Zuniga (Teresa) and Rudy Zuniga Jr. (Becky); 17 grandchildren; 28 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Rudy served his country in the US Army during the Korean War. Rudy will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, October 16th from 5:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South.

The Funeral Service will be Thursday, October 17th at 12:00 p.m. with interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at 1:30 p.m.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now