Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
350 Sutton Dr.
Rudy B. Coultress Jr Obituary

Rudy B. Coultress Jr., 58, was called home to be with his Lord on October 7, 2019.

Rudy was born in San Antonio, Texas to Rudy and Ruth Coultress on December 22, 1960. He had a passion for hunting, fishing, BBQing, and loved to be in the outdoors and enjoyed the beach as well. He was passionate about his work, working as a master plumber and his family. He is preceded in death by his parents; sister: Sylvia Ramirez; brother: Larry Coultress. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Sonia R. Coultress; sister: Gloria C. Williams (Guillermo); brother in law: Roger Sr. (Grace); daughter: Linda Vargo (Shawn); grandchildren: Cheyenne and Xander, Nieces and Nephews: Roger Ramirez, Mark Del Toro, Rachel and Christina, Roger Rodriguez Jr., Wayne and Jonathan Cormier; numerous nieces and nephews and family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at Funeraria del Angel Roy Akers, 515 N. Main Ave., from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., with the Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, October 16, 2019 the Mass of Resurrection will be held at St. Paul Catholic Church, 350 Sutton Dr., at 10:00 a.m.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 13, 2019
