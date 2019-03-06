|
|
October 1, 1924 - February 19, 2019
Rudy Barrera passed away on February 19, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas after living his entire life in South Texas.
He was born on October 1, 1924 in Poth, Texas to Alfredo Barrera and Ascencion Hinojosa Barrera. Mr. Barrera was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Lillie Muñoz Barrera.
He is survived by his sons, Daniel Barrera (Sharon), Hector Barrera (Josh); brother, Jesse "Sonny" Barrera (Lillie); and numerous nieces and nephews.
Rudy was an Army Veteran, entering the service immediately following his graduation from Floresville High in 1943.
He served in WW II in the European Campaign in the 6th Armored Division in Normandy, Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe. He was honored with the Purple Heart and Bronze Star.
Following his discharge in 1945, Rudy married Lillie Munoz in 1947, and settled in San Antonio. He was the first in his family to graduate from college, earning a BS in Physics from St. Mary's University in 1949. He and Lillie were always active in their church parishes, St. Leo's and St. Matthew's in various organizations.
Rudy worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 36 years as a mail sorter and promoted to a Manager of Training. He assisted in the local transition to automation and in the implementation of several important training programs for the region.
He also was a part time adjunct instructor at San Antonio College for 16 years.
Visitation will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North on Thursday, March 7, 2019 from 6:00-9:00 pm, with a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10:30 am at St. Matthew's Catholic Church. Interment at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will follow a reception at the church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to or Honor Flight Network.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com
in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019