Rudy Elizondo, born on March 14, 1929, was called home to be with our Lord on Friday, December 6th, 2019, at the age of 90 in San Antonio, TX. He was born in Floresville, Texas to Hilario and Jovita Elizondo.
Growing up, Rudy loved spending time with his brothers and going to school. He had a passion and talent for writing and drawing. Though raised with very little, Rudy always made sure to tell others that he made do with what he had and had a great childhood that he wouldn't trade for the world.
In 1944 Rudy left Wilson County and moved with his family to San Antonio where he attended Burbank High School and later in 1947 enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He spoke fondly of his time in the reserves while traveling across the world by ship but later retired from service in 1964 after the birth of his 2nd child and after his deployment to Cuba during the 1962 missile crisis.
In 1953 Rudy met the love of his life, Gloria, and they married in 1956, had two wonderful children and were together for over 57 years. He spent his 38-year career as an accountant at Lackland Air Force Base and in 1990 retired from the Civil Service. The following year he became a grandfather, something Rudy was most proud of and with his wife, took to caring for his Texas grandkids daily, as well as in the summers, and any chance they got. Throughout his life, Rudy was very dedicated to the church and spent as much time as he could giving back and offering his time as a lector and Eucharistic minister at St. John's Catholic Church.
In his retirement years, Rudy found a passion for San Antonio Living History and filled some large boots participating in the reenactment of The Battle of The Alamo, portraying General Santa Anna. He was also involved with the filming of various documentaries and theatrical movies about the Alamo and was very proud of this role as you could often see him in full General attire, musket and all!
In his later life, Rudy returned to his original love of writing and got back to his roots, writing weekly for the Wilson County News about all his accomplishments, experiences, and wisdom gained since leaving his hometown nearly 70 years prior. Though he had many passions, nothing brought Rudy more joy than spending time with his family.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gloria Elizondo, in 2013, and two brothers, Richard & Joe Elizondo. Rudy is survived by his two loving children: Ronald Elizondo, and Velma (Michael) Garcia; his 4 adoring grandchildren: Erica (Marcelo) Garcia, Andreana, and Nicolas Garcia, and Ryan Elizondo; one godson, Alex Riojas Jr. and countless wonderful friends and relatives.
He will be dearly missed but will always remain in our hearts. The family would especially like to thank the loving & caring staff at Golden Oaks Assisted Living who for the past 2 years cared for Rudy and made him feel at home.
The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m., Wednesday, December 11, 2019 with a Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m.at Angelus Funeral Home.
On Thursday, December 12, 2019, a mass at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church will be celebrated at 9:30 a.m. with interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery II.
