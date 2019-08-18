Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
8:30 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Jude Catholic Church.
Resources
More Obituaries for Rudy Estrada
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rudy Estrada


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rudy Estrada Obituary
December 8, 1954 - August 13, 2019
Rudy Estrada went to be with our Lord on August 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on December 8, 1954, Rudy was the first of five brothers, born to Herminia and Mario Estrada here on the West Side of San Antonio. He graduated from Memorial High School and attended Texas Tech for a period but then decided to join the Navy in 1976, until he was honorably discharged in 1982.

Afterwards he pursued to be an aircraft mechanic at Kelly AFB. Rudy loved rock n' roll, baseball, and brought plenty of laughs with him wherever he went.
He is reunited in Heaven with his son Angel and his Father, Mario. Above all, Rudy adored his family and will live on in the hearts of his beloved wife of 32 years, Grace; Mom, Herminia; children Vincent Dakota, Norma Jean Ivanna, Stephen Ray Cole, Christopher Thomas; grandchildren Gabrielle, Christian, Diamonte, Nina and Mateo; brothers Jimmy, Victor, Frank, and Mario Jr.; dog Shotty; and loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 for a 9:00 am Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Download Now