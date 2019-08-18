|
December 8, 1954 - August 13, 2019
Rudy Estrada went to be with our Lord on August 13, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Born on December 8, 1954, Rudy was the first of five brothers, born to Herminia and Mario Estrada here on the West Side of San Antonio. He graduated from Memorial High School and attended Texas Tech for a period but then decided to join the Navy in 1976, until he was honorably discharged in 1982.
Afterwards he pursued to be an aircraft mechanic at Kelly AFB. Rudy loved rock n' roll, baseball, and brought plenty of laughs with him wherever he went.
He is reunited in Heaven with his son Angel and his Father, Mario. Above all, Rudy adored his family and will live on in the hearts of his beloved wife of 32 years, Grace; Mom, Herminia; children Vincent Dakota, Norma Jean Ivanna, Stephen Ray Cole, Christopher Thomas; grandchildren Gabrielle, Christian, Diamonte, Nina and Mateo; brothers Jimmy, Victor, Frank, and Mario Jr.; dog Shotty; and loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 4pm-9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. A funeral procession will depart at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2019 for a 9:00 am Mass at St. Jude Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 18, 2019