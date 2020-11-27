The Lord has called Rudy Garza home to His embrace. Rudy Garza, beloved husband & father now resides in the heavens with the rest of our ancestors. Rudy passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of his wife of almost 50 years, Gloria Garza & his daughters, Tamanya M.M. Garza and Annaliesse C.M. Garza. Rudy was a generous spirit–a very pacific creature-quiet, strong and warm. He was born & raised in San Antonio, Texas, and graduated from LaSalle High School. He attended various universities during his 26 years as a service member in the U.S. Army and was a proud graduate of the Sergeants Major Academy. He served in Vietnam as an air traffic controller & he led troops into the Middle East during Desert Shield/Desert Storm. He was hand-picked by the then Sergeant Major of the Army to serve with a group to assess & develop a system of progressive & sequential training for enlisted soldiers & NCOs. Their work was implemented throughout the DoD. Prior to volunteering for the military, he worked at Swearingen Aircraft alongside his father, as an A&P mechanic. After retiring, he continued to serve his country as a Federal employee & retired with 24 years of exemplary service. His family was always his first priority, and he held a deep-seated love of flag & country. He loved music of all kinds, storytelling & cooking. Always personally athletic, he loved running & racquetball & a plethora of other sports. He was an excellent coach to his daughters & members of his community. An artist at heart, photography is how he most enjoyed engaging with the world & it spoke to his love of travel. The photos carried beautiful memories of his family & friends as well as of interesting surroundings & the serenity of life. He was preceded in death by his father (Theodore), mother (Mary Martha), two sisters (Martha Ann & Roselynda) and a brother(Edward Joseph). Along with his wife & daughters, he is survived by his granddaughter Sofia Zyanna D. Garza-Kreiser, his brother Theodore Garza, Jr.(Delia), and nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends & acquaintances. He wanted them to know that he loved them all. Rudy will be interred with honors at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery on Monday, November 30th. There will be a procession from Mission Park Funeral Chapel at 3401 Cherry Ridge to the cemetery leaving at 8:30 a.m. Graveside services will be limited to a few invitees only due to COVID-19. Cars not carrying invitees will be asked to leave the procession at the gate of the cemetery. Alternately, those wishing to honor Rudy's life may wish to park along Harry Wurzbach Road and wave flags as the hearse is passing. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Wounded Warrior Project or the Disabled American Veterans in Rudy's name. Rest in peace, dear sweet Rudy. You will live always in our hearts.