|
|
April 28, 1925 - January 31, 2019
Rudy Pena Jimenez passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 93. He was born on April 28, 1925 in Floresville, Texas. Rudy was a skilled landscaper and talented mariachi. He performed for everyone, from the families of Holy Rosary Catholic Church to presidents of the United States. He is reunited in heaven with his wife, Margarita; his son, Rudy; parents Francisco and Anita Ximenez; four brothers and five sisters. Rudy is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his children Gloria, Richard (Margie) and Rosalinda (Jesse); grand children Tammy (Ernie), Becky (Doug), Bobby (Mattie), Judy, Jenny (Lonnie), Eve (David), Tess (John), Liza (Marc), Tracy (Gabe), and Leslie (Chris); twenty-three great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous family and friends. Visitation will be held at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 3:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 pm that evening. A formal procession will depart the funeral home at 9:30 am on Monday, February 11, 2019, for a 10:00 am Funeral Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery II.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2019