Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Resources
More Obituaries for Rufina Almendarez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rufina Almendarez

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Rufina Almendarez Obituary
November 14, 1924 - April 26, 2019
Our mother, Rufina G. Almendarez, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 14, 1924 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Guillermo S. Almendarez, parents Presentacion and Maria Gutierrez, daughter Mary Collins and sons Guillermo Almendarez, Jr. and Carlos Almendarez. Rufina
is survived by her loving daughters, Lydia Gomez (Omar), Virginia Fierros (Sonny) and Beatrice Moya (George); grandchildren George Moya Jr. (Nancy), Jenny Moya, Andrew Fierros (Rachelle), Mary Helen Silva (Carlos), Lori Wheeler and other numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice, especially Marivelle, Joseph and Theresa, for their care and compassion they have shown their family through this difficult time.

Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery 2. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
Arrangement with:
Published in Express-News on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Download Now