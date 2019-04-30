|
November 14, 1924 - April 26, 2019
Our mother, Rufina G. Almendarez, went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019, at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on November 14, 1924 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Guillermo S. Almendarez, parents Presentacion and Maria Gutierrez, daughter Mary Collins and sons Guillermo Almendarez, Jr. and Carlos Almendarez. Rufina
is survived by her loving daughters, Lydia Gomez (Omar), Virginia Fierros (Sonny) and Beatrice Moya (George); grandchildren George Moya Jr. (Nancy), Jenny Moya, Andrew Fierros (Rachelle), Mary Helen Silva (Carlos), Lori Wheeler and other numerous grandchildren great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice, especially Marivelle, Joseph and Theresa, for their care and compassion they have shown their family through this difficult time.
Visitation will be Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 5 to 9 p.m. with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral procession will depart at 9:30 a.m. for a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Immaculate Concepcion Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Interment to follow at San Fernando Cemetery 2. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.
