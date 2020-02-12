Home

Russell Dutson of San Antonio, Texas passed away peacefully at Baptist Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas on February 9, 2020 at the age of 59.

Russell was preceded in death by his father, Albert Robert Dutson. He is survived by his wife, Lisa Forkin; his loving mom, Dolores Dutson; his beloved children Miguel, Gabby and Carlos; his brother, Richard Dutson and his sister Melissa Murry; step brothers Charlie Zapatero and Albert T. Dutson; his step sister Dina Dutson; many lifelong friends and his faithful dogs Bentley and Bella. Russell was raised in San Antonio, Texas. He graduated from Winston Churchill High School. He was Owner-operator of Dutson Pest Control and truly loved meeting and helping people. A strong work ethic and the importance of family and friends meant a lot to Russell. Russell was a loving husband, father, brother and friend. He truly cherished his children; they lit up his life. He was a wonderful soul and leaves this world with a lot of broken hearts, but his memory will continue to live in everyone. In keeping with the wishes of Russell, there will be no formal funeral services. Condolences may be expressed to the family:

Lisa Forkin

Cadillac Lofts

317 Lexington Ave, Apt 147

San Antonio, Tx 78215

Dolores Dutson

41 Villa Verde

San Antonio, TX 78230

Published in Express-News on Feb. 12, 2020
