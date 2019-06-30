|
JUNE 30, 1938 - JUNE 25, 2019
Russell Harold Meyer, aged 80, passed away last Tuesday. A native San Antonian from Monte Vista Terrace, he later lived in Hills and Dales and most recently Woods of Shavano. A 1956 graduate from Thomas Jefferson High School, Russ was active in ROTC. He earned his BBA from St. Mary's University and worked for Fannie Mae, Gill Savings, MetLife, and GMAC Real Estate. An avid fisherman, adequate golfer, excellent bowler, enthusiastic Spurs and Astros fan, and lovingly devoted husband of 42 years, Russ loved family gatherings and telling stories. Preceded in death by his parents, Russell Lowell Meyer and Catherine (Briggs) Meyer Hosea, Russ is survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Liz" Meyer, his daughters Nancy Meyer, Karen Meyer Grubaugh and husband, Kenneth; stepchildren Carol Bryant Wilson and husband, Sam and David Bryant and his wife, Nina. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, three great grandchildren, as well as Russ's sister, Margaret (Peggy) Moore.
Memorial Service was held Saturday, June 29th at 3:00 pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North.
Published in Express-News on June 30, 2019