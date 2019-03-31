|
|
August 8, 1931 - March 23, 2019
Russell R. Burke, age 87, passed away March 23, 2019 in San Antonio, TX. He was born on August 8, 1931 in Lincoln, NE to William & Ida Burke. He was a proud U.S. Navy Veteran and a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Russell was an accountant in the business office at San Antonio Junior College for 25 years. He was also a tax preparer since 1958, and later started Burke Tax Service with his brother John in the mid 1980's. He was a fan of Country Music and loved traveling.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty; daughters, Debbie (Daryl) Gatewood, Sharon (Curtis) Wachsmann, Pam (David) Gonzalez, Karen (Jim) Villcheck, Cathy (Sam) Gibbs; 21 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren.
The Visitation will be 5-9 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Funeral Service will be 10 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Condolences may
be offered at www.sunset funeralhomesa.com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Russell's name to Dementia Society of America, or a .
Published in Express-News on Mar. 31, 2019