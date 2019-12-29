|
Russell Short Lane, Jr. was born in Emporia, Virginia to Russell Short Lane and Clyde Mozingo Lane on November 16, 1940 and passed away in San Antonio, TX on December 23, 2019 at the age of 79.
Russ grew up in Norfolk, Virginia and joined the US Army there on March 19, 1959 at age 18, serving at numerous posts in the United States and in the Republic of Korea. He served in the Infantry and gained the rank of Staff Sergeant before attending Officer Candidate School and being commissioned a Second Lieutenant, in addition he served two combat tours with the 101st Airborne Division in the Republic of Viet Nam in 1966-69. Russ retired from the Army with 20 years' service as a Major in 1979. He had a second career working for the Army for 28 years retiring at Fort Sam Houston, Texas in January 2008.
After retirement he devoted volunteer service hours for several years at the San Antonio Public Library. He was a proud member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, honoring the service of his paternal grandfather, Private John A. P. Lane, 17th North Carolina Infantry Regiment and serving as the Commander of the Alamo City Guards Camp #1325 for a number of years.
Russ was preceded in death by his first wife, Elizabeth Christine Hausman and his parents. Surviving are his wife, Jean Carol Reed Lane, children Thomas Vincent Lane and wife Dena, Glendale, Arizona; Christina Elizabeth Lane Reeves and husband Curtis, Austin, Texas; Russell James Lane and wife Kelly, Glendale, Arizona; step-children Suzanne Renee Doiron Lucas and husband Richard and Branden Scott Doiron, San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Ashley, Travis, Charles, Tyler, Garrett, Morgan and Clara; brother Alan Lane and wife Charlotte, Alta Vista, Virginia and sister Sheila Carter, Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Graveside service will be 11:15 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in his name to the Alamo City Guards Camp: 179 Ranch Country Drive, LaVernia, Texas 78121 or a charity chosen by the donor. Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.