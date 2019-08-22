Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Mission City Church
Castle Hills, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Russell Stowell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Russell Stowell


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Russell Stowell Obituary
1945 - 2019
Russell D. "Russ" Stowell was born to Herb & Maurine Stowell in Denver, CO in 1945. He went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 at the age of 74.

Russ was raised in Colorado and, during his high school years, he began a successful 50+ year odyssey in the grocery business. In 1965, Russ was united in marriage to Patricia and to them 2 sons were born: David & Christopher.

In 1977, the family relocated to South Texas when Russ was recruited by H-E-B. He held a number of titles with the company - most of which were marking-related at the Arsenal headquarters in S.A.

After retiring from H-E-B in 2009, he focused on his role as a teacher and Elder at what is now Mission City Church.

He had a servant's heart and was widely known for his integrity, wisdom and generosity with his time ministering to the needs of others. He will be dearly missed by many!

He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers: Paul & Ron. Russ is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Pat; two sons: David (Edy) of Littleton, CO and Christopher (Anna) of Dallas; two grandchildren: Scott Stowell and Isabella Ellis; one brother, Richard (Lynne) of Littleton.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 1 pm at Mission City Church in Castle Hills with burial to follow at Mission Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Russ' name to Mission City Church's general fund (missioncity.church/give).
Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Russell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.