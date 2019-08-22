|
|
1945 - 2019
Russell D. "Russ" Stowell was born to Herb & Maurine Stowell in Denver, CO in 1945. He went home to be with the Lord on August 16, 2019 at the age of 74.
Russ was raised in Colorado and, during his high school years, he began a successful 50+ year odyssey in the grocery business. In 1965, Russ was united in marriage to Patricia and to them 2 sons were born: David & Christopher.
In 1977, the family relocated to South Texas when Russ was recruited by H-E-B. He held a number of titles with the company - most of which were marking-related at the Arsenal headquarters in S.A.
After retiring from H-E-B in 2009, he focused on his role as a teacher and Elder at what is now Mission City Church.
He had a servant's heart and was widely known for his integrity, wisdom and generosity with his time ministering to the needs of others. He will be dearly missed by many!
He was preceded in death by his parents, as well as two brothers: Paul & Ron. Russ is survived by his beloved wife of 54 years, Pat; two sons: David (Edy) of Littleton, CO and Christopher (Anna) of Dallas; two grandchildren: Scott Stowell and Isabella Ellis; one brother, Richard (Lynne) of Littleton.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, August 24, 1 pm at Mission City Church in Castle Hills with burial to follow at Mission Park North Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a memorial donation in Russ' name to Mission City Church's general fund (missioncity.church/give).
Published in Express-News on Aug. 22, 2019