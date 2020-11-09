1/
RUSSELL W. SMOOT
Russell W. Smoot, a native of Somerset, Texas, passed away peacefully at his home in Lytle on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at age 67.

He was born on August 11, 1953, to George and Frieda Smoot of Somerset. After graduating from Somerset High School, he was self-employed as a carpenter and home builder. Then in 1980, he began a long and distinguished career as a government civilian for the United States Air Force, retiring in 2010 after 30 years.

He is survived by his loving wife, Robyn, his two sons, Brandon and Nicholas, his daughter, Lacey, and six wonderful grandchildren. He is also survived by his two older brothers, Roger and Randy Smoot.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to Old Rock Baptist Church at 1111 Old Rock Rd, Somerset, TX, 78069.



Published in Express-News on Nov. 9, 2020.
