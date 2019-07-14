October 18, 1924 - July 9, 2019

Ruth A. Owens, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Long Beach, California on October 18, 1924 to Esther (Haller) and Loyd E. Westbrook. In 1979 she received her Nursing Home Administrator license and enjoyed her career at Morningside Ministries until retirement in 1995. She was an avid bridge player, loved gardening and reading, and was a needlework artist. She attended University United Methodist Church for 30+ years. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years and love of her life, Russell Elton Owens; son, Russell David Owens; brother, Lloyd Westbrook, Jr.; sister, Evelyn Palmer; second husband William Looney; and great grandchildren William Stannard II and Vincent Catalani. Ruth is survived by her daughters Martha Payne, Carole Andrews (Toxie), and Sarah Travis (William); son, Bruce (M'Lynda); and David's widow Cheryl; sister, Joyce Klar; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Helotes, Texas. Ruth will be interred on a future date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morningside Ministries Covenant Fund. Please sign the online guestbook at www.porterloring.com.



Arrangements with Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019