San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Service
Monday, Jul. 15, 2019
11:00 AM
Forest Hills Presbyterian Church
13200 Bandera Road
Helotes, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Owens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth A. Owens


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth A. Owens Obituary
October 18, 1924 - July 9, 2019
Ruth A. Owens, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born in Long Beach, California on October 18, 1924 to Esther (Haller) and Loyd E. Westbrook. In 1979 she received her Nursing Home Administrator license and enjoyed her career at Morningside Ministries until retirement in 1995. She was an avid bridge player, loved gardening and reading, and was a needlework artist. She attended University United Methodist Church for 30+ years. Ruth was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 59 years and love of her life, Russell Elton Owens; son, Russell David Owens; brother, Lloyd Westbrook, Jr.; sister, Evelyn Palmer; second husband William Looney; and great grandchildren William Stannard II and Vincent Catalani. Ruth is survived by her daughters Martha Payne, Carole Andrews (Toxie), and Sarah Travis (William); son, Bruce (M'Lynda); and David's widow Cheryl; sister, Joyce Klar; 12 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held Monday, July 15, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Forest Hills Presbyterian Church in Helotes, Texas. Ruth will be interred on a future date at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Morningside Ministries Covenant Fund. Please sign the online guestbook at www.porterloring.com.

Arrangements with
Published in Express-News on July 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now