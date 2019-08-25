Home

Funeraria Del Angel Roy Akers
515 North Main Ave
San Antonio, TX 78205
(210) 226-7201
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Roy Akers Funeral Home
515 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
Roy Akers Funeral Home
515 N. Main Ave.
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Paul Catholic Church
350 Sutton Dr.
View Map
Ruth B. Amaya


1932 - 2019
Ruth B. Amaya Obituary
07/04/1932 - 08/21/2019
Ruth B. Amaya passed away on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at the age of 87. She was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on July 4, 1932 to her parents, the late Andrea and Enriqueta.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Sylvia; her son, Larry; her husband, Rudy, Sr.; her husband, Thomas; her brothers, Pedro and Andres; and her great-granddaughter, Carly.

Ruth leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Gloria (Guillermo); and her son, Rudy (Sonia); her grandsons, Roger (Annabelle) and Mark (Monica); her granddaughters, Rachel, Christina, and Linda; her 10 great-grandchildren; and numerous friends and family who all adored her.

The Visitation will be Tuesday, August 27th from 5 PM to 9 PM at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. 78205 - with a Rosary at 7 PM. Friends and family will gather at St. Paul Catholic Church - 350 Sutton Dr. 78228 - on Wednesday, August 28th for a Funeral Mass at 9:00 AM. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery II - 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 - will follow.

The family would also like to give a special and sincere thank you to Dr. Andrew Ortega of the Gonzaba Medical Group, and La Diferencia Hospice nurses and staff for all the care they gave to their beloved Ruth.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 25, 2019
