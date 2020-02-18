Home

Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
Ruth C. Muller


1930 - 2020
Ruth C. Muller Obituary

Ruth C. Muller, age 90, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020. She was born on January 28, 1930 in Orange, New Jersey to Clarence & Harriet Taylor. After graduating from Columbia High School, she completed her nurses training at East Orange General Hospital where she became a registered nurse.

She was preceded in death by her husband, George Muller and her parents, Clarence and Harriet Taylor. Our loving Mother raised and is survived by her 3 sons, George (wife Sue), David (wife Debbie) and Scott.

She is survived by 4 grandchildren Jennifer Berkshire (husband Keith), Laura Clifton (husband Doug), Andrew Muller (wife Elizabeth) and Mathew Muller. She is survived by 7 great grandchildren Caleb, Emma, William, Robert and Taylor Berkshire as well as Douglas and Samuel Clifton. She is survived by her brother in-law, Ken Muller.

Visitation will be at 2 pm on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home. A service will be in Sunset Funeral Chapel on Friday, at 11 am with a private interment at Sunset Memorial Park.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 18, 2020
