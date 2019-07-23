Home

Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Prayer Service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
Ruth E. Curry


1937 - 2019
Ruth E. Curry Obituary
April 19, 1937 - July 19, 2019
Ruth Erline Curry went to be with the Lord on Friday, July 19 at age 82. Born April 19, 1937 to Harbert and Herma Parker in San Antonio, Texas. She graduated from Harlandale High School in 1955. She then married her husband James H. Curry, Sr. and was employed as a Pharmacy Technician at the Texas Chest Hospital for Infectious Disease where she then retired after 43 years of service. She was also an active member at The Good Shepard Church of God. She was a loving wife, daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and aunt. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Harbert "Sonny" Parker, sisters Ruby Hethcock, Maurine Poole, Norma Ray LeCroix, Lilian Kolanoski. She survived by her son James H. Curry, Jr, grandson James W. and daughter in law Misty Curry, great-grandchildren Brody and Grayson Curry and numerous nieces and nephews across the family.

Visitation will be on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. with a Prayer Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service will be on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. You may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com.


Arrangements with:
Published in Express-News on July 23, 2019
