It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Ruth Eilene Butler Sullivan of San Antonio, Texas. Ruth Eilene passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on June 7, 2019. Born on July 8, 1931 to Ruth Eilene Lynch and Vincent Butler, Sr. in Jersey City, New Jersey. Ruth Eilene grew up in her beloved Jersey City with her brothers, Dr. Vincent P. Butler, Jr. and

James David (JD) Butler. After graduating from the Academy of St. Aloysius in Jersey City in

1948, Ruth Eilene ventured south to Washington, D.C. to attend the alma mater of her mother, Trinity College (now University). During her time at Trinity, she first met Daniel J. Sullivan, V, her wonderful husband of 40 years and they married on September 13, 1952, soon after she graduated. Ruth Eilene and Dan moved to San Antonio and made

their home there.

With her love and compassion, Ruth Eilene served on countless boards, organizations and committees, including: University of the Incarnate Word, The Charity Ball Association, San Antonio Botanical Gardens, San Antonio Museum of Art (SAMA),

South Texas Biomedical Research Center, KLRN television, and too many more to list. In her spare time from her altruistic activities, Ruth Eilene loved to live her life to the

fullest, travelling the world extensively with her husband, children, and friends, visiting

family in New Jersey, and spending time at the ranch. She loved playing bridge as well

as her books, puzzles, Jeopardy, and Sauvignon Blanc.

She was pre-deceased by her parents, Dr. Butler, Sr. and Ruth Eilene; husband, Dan;

brothers, Vince and JD; and cousins Bruce and Judy McLane.

Ruth Eilene is survived by her three loving children Daniel J. Sullivan, V, Ruth Eilene Sullivan and Vincent Paul Sullivan, cousin Marjorie McLane (Jim) Maxfield, and sister-in-law Patricia Butler. She was an amazing and dedicated aunt to all of her nieces

and nephews including, Kathleen (Jim) Smith, Christina (Dave) Murphy, Karen (John) Colbert, Susan (Danijel) Farkas, and her cousins including, James Maxfield, Bruce (Paula) McLane, Colin (Colleen) McLane, Jason (Karen) McLane, and Kevin (Anne) McLane. She was also the best great-aunt you could ask for to Sarah, EJ, Jack, Patrick,

Bridget, Charlie, Timmy, JD, Catherine, Will, Patrick, Connor and Ryan. The family wishes to thank her amazing caretakers and caregivers Audelia Cedra, Barbara Jimmerson, Maria Pappalardo, Maria Cervantes & Barbara Johnson-Stewart, as well as countless family members.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11:00am at the Incarnate Word Motherhouse Chapel, 4503 Broadway Street, San Antonio, Texas. A reception will follow at The Argyle Club, 934 Patterson Avenue, San Antonio, Texas.

(Because of limited parking shuttle busses will be provided from The Argyle beginning at 9:30 am)

The family has chosen to have a private burial. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ruth Eilene's honor to one of her favorite charities, including, the San Antonio Botanical Gardens, 555 Funston Place, SA TX 78209, SAMA, 200 West Jones Avenue, S.A., Tx 78215, or KLRN, PO Box 9, S.A. Texas 78291-0009.

