Ruth Esther del Cueto went to be with our Lord on August 23, 2020. She was born in San Antonio, Texas on September 17, 1941. She is preceded in death by her mother, Henriqueta Ortiz Garza, and her father, Josue R. Garza. She is survived by her loving and faithful husband, Charles del Cueto, her older brother, Alfonso "Poncho" Garza, her two sons, John Charles and Andrew Raymond del Cueto, and her two Grandchildren, Madelyn Ruth and Joshua Andrew del Cueto. Ruth or "Ruthie", as she was known amongst her friends, graduated from Thomas Edison High School in 1959. She then furthered her education at Southwest Texas State University where she earned a Bachelor's of Science in Education in 1963. It was at that University that she fell in love and eventually married her devoted and loyal husband, Charles, on August 25, 1962. She later returned to Southwest Texas State University to earn a Master's of Arts in Spanish in 1973. That same year she became a professor teaching Spanish at San Antonio College. She taught there for thirty-two years and eventually headed its Foreign Language Department as its Chairperson from 1989-1993. She received many awards and recognitions including, but not limited to, the Fulbright Teacher Exchange Award and the Teaching Excellence award from the University of Texas at Austin. On August 31, 2005 she was bestowed Professor Emeritus for her long, outstanding, and distinguished service and contributions to San Antonio College.

She had a long, fruitful life that included travel to more than twenty different countries for both work and pleasure. Ruth had a deep love for our Lord. Whether she was participating in prayer meetings, teaching children's church, supporting vacation bible school, or instructing an adult Bible class known as the Wesleyans, she never tired of deepening her faith. She exuded love, devotion, loyalty and compassion on a daily basis. She gave of herself freely to make this world a better place because that is who she was. Even as she struggled physically in the last years of her life, she never wavered in her faith. In the end, however, she came to realize that as much as she had on this Earth: her family, her career and her travels and friendship – nothing was more important to her than "going home". You have fought the good fight, you have finished the race, you have kept the faith...you are home momma. There are no words to express the sense of loss and grief that we feel at this moment, but know that this is not "adiós", but merely "hasta que nos encontremos de nuevo". Siempre estarás en nuestros corazones.

There will be a viewing held at Mission Park (3401 Cherry Ridge Dr.) from 5pm to 8pm on Friday – August 28th. Homegoing service will be held on Saturday – August 29th at Oxford United Methodist Church (9739 Huebner Rd) starting at 10am. Social distancing, and mask wearing will be observed.

If you are unable to come in person, we hope that you will connect on-line through Oxford's Facebook or YouTube channel where the service will be live-streamed.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial gifts can be made to The San Antonio Food Bank. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.