Ruth Frances Kennedy passed away on May 20, 2019, in San Antonio, TX, where she had lived for 15 years. She was born in Ohio on Jan. 7, 1925, to Raymond S. and Mary F. King, and later moved to Battle Creek, MI. Ruth married Raymond H. Meinke and their son Tom was born in 1948. She attended nursing school in Grand Rapids and spent many years caring for others. In 1968, Ruth married Lt. Commander John Glover Kennedy, USN Ret., who preceded her in death in 2008. During their 40-year marriage, they lived in many places, including Mexico, Washington State, New Mexico and Texas. Ruth had a strong spirit and a great sense of humor that served her well throughout her life. She was an avid reader and a devoted Catholic who attended mass daily. Ruth was preceded in death by her son Tom in 1989. She is survived by her sister Elaine Egan of Michigan; her stepchildren Kelley Strutton, Steven Kennedy and Dian Cox; and several grand- children and great-grand- children. During her many years at Incarnate Word Retirement Village, she was assisted greatly by her brother-in-law Pat Kennedy and his wife Joan and their son Michael, as well as Cindy Marini, who became a good friend as she facilitated in Ruth's care. Ruth will be buried alongside her husband at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery. Arrangements with Porter Loring Mortuary.