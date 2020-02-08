|
Ruth Huth-Haile, age 91, passed away February 4, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in San Antonio, TX on December 28, 1928. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who will be dearly missed.
Ruth was active in her faith and spread joy to those around her. She helped raise her siblings, as her father passed away when she was 12 years old while living in Fredericksburg, TX. She was an avid reader, loved to shop and adored all of her pets. She enjoyed her retirement spending time with family, going to church and an occasional cruise.
Ruth was preceded in death by her first husband, Melvin Huth; her daughter, Beverly Cluney; her son, Michael Huth; granddaughter, Wendy Hooper and six siblings.
She is survived by her two granddaughters and grandson; Dawn, her spouse and son. Samantha, her spouse and two daughters. Jonathan
Huth and his spouse. Three sisters and their spouses.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be 2 p.m., Monday, February 10, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers in honor or memory of Ruth, donations could be sent to any organization she actively supported including animal shelters, churches, lung, heart and cancer societies.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 8, 2020