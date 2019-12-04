|
|
Ruth Jean McAdoo (Craig), age 81, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 29, 1938 in Carrizozo, New Mexico to James Carl Craig and Jean Berry Craig. Ruth received her Bachelor's degree from San Diego State University followed by her Master's degree from Texas Woman's University. Ruth fulfilled her lifetime passion for helping others with a 30+ year career with NEISD. She retired in 2003 from Winston Churchill High School after having a positive influence on hundreds of students lives as a teacher and vocational professional. Ruth worked with The River City Group, providing job readiness and placement for the disabled, for the next decade. She was preceded in death by Charles McAdoo, Husband; Jean Berry Craig, Mother; and James Carl Craig, Father. Ruth is survived by Mark Spurlock, Son (Lacey); Stuart Spurlock, Son (Misty); Scott Spurlock, Son (Leori); and Ann Holzmann, Sister (Malcolm). Surviving grandchildren include Nikki Rabon, Corynn Spurlock, Joshua Spurlock, Samuel Spurlock, Elijah Spurlock, Tyler Spurlock, Luke Spurlock, Emily Spurlock, Steven Serna, and Ellyson Spurlock.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.
MEMORIAL SERVICESATURDAY, DECEMBER 7, 201910:00 A.M.PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL
Pastor Dave Tooker, Hillside Fellowship, Spring Branch, Texas will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Park Cemetery Dominion. Pallbearers will be Lyle Holzmann, Joshua Spurlock, Samuel Spurlock, Elijah Spurlock, Tyler Spurlock, and Luke Spurlock.
