San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Porter Loring North Chapel
2102 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth McAdoo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Jean McAdoo


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Jean McAdoo Obituary

Ruth Jean McAdoo (Craig), age 81, passed away unexpectedly on November 29, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas surrounded by her loving family. She was born March 29, 1938 in Carrizozo, New Mexico to James Carl Craig and Jean Berry Craig. Ruth received her Bachelor's degree from San Diego State University followed by her Master's degree from Texas Woman's University. Ruth fulfilled her lifetime passion for helping others with a 30+ year career with NEISD. She retired in 2003 from Winston Churchill High School after having a positive influence on hundreds of students lives as a teacher and vocational professional. Ruth worked with The River City Group, providing job readiness and placement for the disabled, for the next decade. She was preceded in death by Charles McAdoo, Husband; Jean Berry Craig, Mother; and James Carl Craig, Father. Ruth is survived by Mark Spurlock, Son (Lacey); Stuart Spurlock, Son (Misty); Scott Spurlock, Son (Leori); and Ann Holzmann, Sister (Malcolm). Surviving grandchildren include Nikki Rabon, Corynn Spurlock, Joshua Spurlock, Samuel Spurlock, Elijah Spurlock, Tyler Spurlock, Luke Spurlock, Emily Spurlock, Steven Serna, and Ellyson Spurlock.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, December 6, 2019 at Porter Loring Mortuary North.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

SATURDAY,

DECEMBER 7, 2019

10:00 A.M.

PORTER LORING NORTH CHAPEL

Pastor Dave Tooker, Hillside Fellowship, Spring Branch, Texas will officiate. Interment will follow in Mission Park Cemetery Dominion. Pallbearers will be Lyle Holzmann, Joshua Spurlock, Samuel Spurlock, Elijah Spurlock, Tyler Spurlock, and Luke Spurlock.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

Published in Express-News on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary North
Download Now