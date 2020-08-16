Ruth M. Balogh was born on January 3, 1923 in Wyatt, WV to Marco Antonio (Tony) Teti and Nannie G. Teti and passed away on August 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was the youngest of five and grew up in Fairmont, WV. After graduating high school she went to Washington D.C. to work with the Army Map Service to support the war effort. While making a topographic map she discovered an aircraft wing sticking out of a hill. It was a camouflaged German airfield. While at the Army Map Service she met and fell in love with Jim Balogh Jr. They were married on July 4, 1943. They had five children. In 1956 they moved to San Antonio, TX where Jim eventually became the Deputy Chief at Army Topo Command at Ft. Sam Houston. During this time Ruth worked at International Aerial Mapping where she mapped the Texas and Louisiana Intercoastal Waterway, she was known for her expertise in Bouie markers. Later she worked at Scrivners where she initially worked as a seamstress and then in ladies clothing sales. She loved to entertain, host bridge parties, and have barbeques. She was active with the Ft. Sam Engineer Wives and Association of Mapping Seniors. She had a passion for plants, especially orchids. Both she and Jim volunteered at CAM. She provided food for Habitat for Humanity and up until a few years ago she cooked meals for the elderly shut ins. At church she knitted for newborns and crocheted hats, sweaters, and booties. Ruth was well known for her portraits and loved to show her grandchildren drawing techniques.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Balogh Jr., and daughter Barbara Schmeckpeper. Ruth is survived by son James M. Balogh of Ballaire, TX, son, Thomas Balogh (Soledad) of Houston, TX, daughter Diana J. Balogh of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter Dr. Linda Johnson (Brad) of Niceville, FL, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite local food pantry.

Private services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights, 6720 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas.