1/1
Ruth M. Balogh
1923 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ruth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Ruth M. Balogh was born on January 3, 1923 in Wyatt, WV to Marco Antonio (Tony) Teti and Nannie G. Teti and passed away on August 8, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was the youngest of five and grew up in Fairmont, WV. After graduating high school she went to Washington D.C. to work with the Army Map Service to support the war effort. While making a topographic map she discovered an aircraft wing sticking out of a hill. It was a camouflaged German airfield. While at the Army Map Service she met and fell in love with Jim Balogh Jr. They were married on July 4, 1943. They had five children. In 1956 they moved to San Antonio, TX where Jim eventually became the Deputy Chief at Army Topo Command at Ft. Sam Houston. During this time Ruth worked at International Aerial Mapping where she mapped the Texas and Louisiana Intercoastal Waterway, she was known for her expertise in Bouie markers. Later she worked at Scrivners where she initially worked as a seamstress and then in ladies clothing sales. She loved to entertain, host bridge parties, and have barbeques. She was active with the Ft. Sam Engineer Wives and Association of Mapping Seniors. She had a passion for plants, especially orchids. Both she and Jim volunteered at CAM. She provided food for Habitat for Humanity and up until a few years ago she cooked meals for the elderly shut ins. At church she knitted for newborns and crocheted hats, sweaters, and booties. Ruth was well known for her portraits and loved to show her grandchildren drawing techniques.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, James Balogh Jr., and daughter Barbara Schmeckpeper. Ruth is survived by son James M. Balogh of Ballaire, TX, son, Thomas Balogh (Soledad) of Houston, TX, daughter Diana J. Balogh of Corpus Christi, TX, daughter Dr. Linda Johnson (Brad) of Niceville, FL, 12 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers please make contributions to your favorite local food pantry.

Private services will be held at Christ Lutheran Church of Alamo Heights, 6720 Broadway, San Antonio, Texas. For online condolences please visit www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
2108282811
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved