September 11, 1920 - May 27, 2019
Ruth M. White of San Antonio, beloved wife, mother and devout Lutheran, passed away on May 27, 2019 at age 98. She was born on Sept. 11, 1920 in Burlington Texas, Milam County to Walter William Marek and Aleta Albert. After graduating from Rosebud High School in 1938, she went to business school in Dallas and worked for the South Pacific Railroad. In the early 1980s she worked for Rhodes department store at North Star Mall. She divided her time between working and volunteering at the San Antonio State School. In 2008 she was recognized by the Texas Department of Aging and Disability Services with a certificate of appreciation and gratitude for 30 years of volunteer service. Ruth was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking, traveling and served as a Sunday greeter at the Main Post (Gift) Chapel on Ft. Sam Houston.
She married Lt. Col Thomas J. White on April 4, 1942 in Jackson, Mississippi. They were happily married for 60 years until his death in 2002 at age 86.
She is survived by her sons Jeffrey, Philip, Mark, Gary (d. 2003), Timothy, daughter-in- law Kerry. Two grandchildren, David (wife Melanee) and Michelle; three great grand- children Reilly, Suzette and Piper; 6 nieces and 3 nephews. The family would like to thank Vitas Hospice for the excellent care given to our mother and suggests sending memorial contributions to the San Antonio State School. Interment will be at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery.
Published in Express-News on June 2, 2019