May 20, 1924 - July 22, 2019
Ruth McGovern, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on Monday, July 22. She was born on May 20, 1924, in Opelousas, Louisiana, to Clara Maude and John Lee Ballard but grew up in Vicksburg, Mississippi. Ruth married Tom McGovern in 1943. In 1952 the couple moved from Madison, Wisconsin, to San Antonio, Texas, then lived in Mexico City, Houston and St. Petersburg, Florida, before moving back to Houston in 2004. Ruth was widowed in 2012 and moved to San Antonio in 2017.
Ruth's passions were family, fishing, golf, gardening, tennis, travel, church, Bible Study Fellowship and her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. She is preceded in death by her grandson Virgilio Eduardo Perez, her son Edward Thomas McGovern III, (Tommy), and her husband Tom. She is survived by daughters Jill Perez (Virgilio), Terry George (Bob), Kay Mayberry (Ben), Lee Moore (Bill), Dee Espinoza (Al) and daughter-in-law Andrea Beane along with seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on July 31 at 2:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Kingwood, Kingwood, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Redeemer Presbyterian Church, San Antonio, Texas.
Published in Express-News on July 28, 2019