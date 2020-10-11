On Friday, September 25, 2020, our loving mother and grandmother, Ruth Murphy, passed away at the age of 88.Ruth was born April 19, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to George and Ethel Richardson. She graduated from Littleton High School, NH, and received her BA in English from the University of New Hampshire. Ruth met her sweetheart, Gene Murphy, at the university and they married her senior year. As the wife of a service member in the air force, she raised her two children, Susan and Chris, in several locations spanning from Germany to California. After settling in San Antonio, Texas, Ruth enrolled at Our Lady of the Lake University and received an MS in Library Science. While there, she found her true passion for children's literature and was later employed by the San Antonio Public Library for over 25 years. During this time, she was awarded City Employee of the Month and was twice a guest on KENS TV encouraging the public to use our library system.

Ruth loved being surrounded by her family and shared her enthusiasm for books with all of her grandchildren. Ruth loved language, history, cooking, crossword puzzles, and a good pun. She was a regular bridge player, a longtime member of the Texas Library Association, and part of the Bluebonnet Committee which chooses children's books for selection by Texas libraries. She was a member of MENSA, a docent at the Institute of Texan Cultures, and a member of the Texas Storytelling Association. She incorporated the Japanese tradition of Kamishibai storytelling into her presentations and regularly told stories at various events in the city. Ruth and Gene spent their summers in New Hampshire where they caught up with cousins, nieces, nephews, and the beautiful loons on Forest Lake. She stayed fit with line dancing.

Ruth was preceded by the death of her husband of 58 years, Lt. Colonel Gene Murphy and her three brothers, Russell, Roger, and Robert. She is survived by her daughter, Dr. Susan Murphy, her son, Hollywood Park Mayor Chris Murphy and daughter-in-law Deborah Murphy, three grandchildren, Veronica Kobes, Mitchell Murphy and Hannah Walker, one great-grandchild, Genevieve Kobes, and her beloved poodle, Kallie Belle. We are grateful for the competent and compassionate care provided in her last years by the staff of Arden Court, San Antonio, Texas. Ruth Murphy will be laid to rest at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. The funeral date and time have yet to be determined. Donations, however, may be sent to the Dalton First Congregational Church, 735 Dalton Road, Dalton, NH 03598 or the San Antonio Public Library.