Ruth Richardson Murphy passed away on September 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on April 19, 1932 in Cleveland, Ohio to George H. Richardson and Ethel Blakslee. Mrs. Richardson was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Gene David Murphy. She is survived by her son, Chris Murphy, and daughter, Dr. Susan Murphy. A service at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is scheduled for Friday, November 20th, at 9am in Shelter #1. Friends are welcome; facial masks and social distancing will be observed. To view a full obituary and add a personal comment, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section. Donations may be sent to the Dalton First Congregational Church, 735 Dalton Road, Dalton, NH 03598 or the San Antonio Public Library.