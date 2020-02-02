|
Ruth G. Sparks, known by most as "Buttercup" left peacefully to be with God on January 28, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, TX. Mrs. Sparks was born in Odense, Denmark to Louis and Marie Andersen.
Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and her Beloved husband of 36 years Sidney "Sparky" Sparks and is survived by her niece Patricia Bailey, stepchildren Thomas Sparks and his wife Linda, Stephen Sparks and his wife Suzanna, Sebio Carpio and his wife Lucy as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and very close family friends. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed by all the lives she has touched.
A Funeral service will be held for "Buttercup" on Friday February 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.
Friends and family are invited to share a Fellowship Luncheon Gathering following the burial at Sunset Fellowship Hall.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020