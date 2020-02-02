Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sunset Funeral Home
1701 Austin Highway
San Antonio, TX 78218
(210) 828-2811
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruth Sparks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruth Sparks

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ruth Sparks Obituary

Ruth G. Sparks, known by most as "Buttercup" left peacefully to be with God on January 28, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, TX. Mrs. Sparks was born in Odense, Denmark to Louis and Marie Andersen.

Ruth is preceded in death by her parents and her Beloved husband of 36 years Sidney "Sparky" Sparks and is survived by her niece Patricia Bailey, stepchildren Thomas Sparks and his wife Linda, Stephen Sparks and his wife Suzanna, Sebio Carpio and his wife Lucy as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and very close family friends. She was dearly loved and will be forever missed by all the lives she has touched.

A Funeral service will be held for "Buttercup" on Friday February 7, 2020 at Sunset Funeral Home with burial to follow at Sunset Memorial Park.

Friends and family are invited to share a Fellowship Luncheon Gathering following the burial at Sunset Fellowship Hall.

Published in Express-News on Feb. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sunset Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -