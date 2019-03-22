|
|
March 20, 1933 - March 18, 2019
RUTH UTTRICH, 85, passed away Monday, March 18, 2019, at her sons home in Conway, Arkansas. Ruth was born March 20, 1933 in Kirchberg, Germany. As a young girl, she was a world class gymnast winning many awards in her native Germany, and a devout Lutheran Sunday School teacher. She became a devoted military wife and travelled to America in 1960, with her husband MSgt Henry "Hank" Uttrich (USAF Ret). Ruth was very proud of her three children, who followed in their fathers' footsteps and joined the United States Air Force upon graduation from High School. With tender loving care, she taught her children how to overcome the fear of being the "new kids in town" and the skills needed to be self-sufficient. Never attaining US citizenship, she became a very proud "American" that never forgot her German heritage. She was known for her cooking; her love of dogs; beer; and the deep friendships she developed with the many military wives she met during her husband's assignments, and the neighbors in her adopted home town of San Antonio, Texas. She enjoyed a very special bond with her daughter-in-law, Betty, who was her caregiver in the final months of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband Hank; her parents Friedrich and Ida Faber; and her son-in-law MSgt Robert Mitchell (USAF Ret). She is survived by her two daughters, MSgt Helga Mitchell (USAF Ret) of Mechanicsville, Virginia; SMSgt Heidi Uttrich (USAF Ret) (Walt Linzmier) of Del Rio, Texas; and her son Major William "Bill" Uttrich (USAF Ret) (Betty); five grand children Amy (John), Ryan (Deanna), Amber (Eric), Brandi, and Andrea; and twelve great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local "no-kill" animal shelter. Genieße das Leben ständig! Du bist länger tot als lebendig! (Constantly enjoy life! You're longer dead than alive!).
Published in Express-News on Mar. 22, 2019