|
|
February 17, 1922 - March 25, 2019
Ruth Virginia Kurth passed away in San Antonio Texas at 97.
She was born in West, Mississippi, daughter of Luther and Johnnie Self Edwards.
Ruth was a long-time member of St John's Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir. She retired from Joske's after 32 years. Ruth was preceded in death by her husband Otto Kurth; sons, Paul Kurth and Otto Kurth, Jr.; grand- daughter, Carol Howe- Brashear; brothers, Edmund Edwards, Walter Edwards, and Charlie Edwards; and sisters, Bessie Goss, Mary Cook, and Minnie Ellis. Ruth is survived by daughter, Karen Kurth-Long; granddaughters, Michelle (Tim) Petrie and Brandalyn (Eric) Davenport; grandsons, Erick (Emily) Kurth, Brian (Corinne) Kurth, and Cameron (Amy) Kurth; nine great grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; brother, George Edwards; sisters, Katherine Williams and Dorothy Burchfield. She also leaves many other family members and friends.
Funeral service at 2 pm Saturday, April 13 at St John's Lutheran Church, 502 E. Nueva St., San Antonio, TX 78205.
A reception following. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, or Meals on Wheels, San Antonio www.mowsatx.org, or San Antonio Lighthouse for the Blind, www.salighthouse.
org.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 11, 2019