Ruth Weissgarber passed from this earth into heaven on June 11, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio where she grew up with 2 brothers and 2 sisters. She is preceded in death by both her parents, Lawrence and Ella Paul.

Ruth graduated college from Kent State University where she met Tony Weissgarber, the love of her life and husband for 63 years until his passing in 2015. They raised four children and traveled the world while Tony was serving in the United States Air Force. They lived in France, South Carolina, Alabama, Hawaii, Okinawa, Idaho, England, Austin and finally San Antonio where they made their home since 1974.

Not only did Ruth raise four children, she also had an interesting and varied career from school teacher, encyclopedia salesperson, private investigator and finally for her last career move as a Realtor for 35 years. Ruth was very well known in San Antonio for helping hundreds of people sell or find their homes and had a very successful career as a Realtor. She tried to retire many times, but her clients kept calling her back to sell their homes. She finally put her foot down and retired in 2010 at the age of 80.

Ruth had a strong Christian faith and was very active at Abiding Presence Lutheran where she was one of the founding members. Ruth was known for entertaining family and friends, playing Bridge card games, bible study, reading, writing poetry, walking, Zumba and traveling. Ruth was always classy, fashionable and always had a beautiful smile for those in her presence.

She is survived by her brother: Ed Paul, her children: son Eric Weissgarber and wife Angela, daughter Lisa Weissgarber-Harder and husband David, son Paul Weissgarber and wife Dana, son Glen Weissgarber and wife Kim. Also, eight grandchildren: Wes, Luke, Hannah, Andrew, Zachary, Katie, Samantha and Ava and six great-grandchildren: Riley, Juliet, Betty, Claire, Pierce and Susannah.

The Family would like to thank all the caregivers at Franklin Park-The Landing Memory Care and Generous Hospice for all of their loving care.

The Weissgarber Family asks that in lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the Glenn Biggs Institute for Alzheimer's and Neurodegenerative Diseases to support research to find a cure for this destructive disease. Here is the link to make a donation: https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/weissgarber

If you would like to make a gift by check, please make your check payable to UT Health San Antonio and mail it to Steven Reese, School of Medicine, 7703 Floyd Curl Drive MC 7835, San Antonio, TX 78229.

