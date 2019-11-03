|
Our beloved, Ryan Ross White, went to be with the Lord suddenly, on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at the age of 47, in San Antonio TX. He was born on September 19, 1972 in Houston, TX. Ryan came to San Antonio when his mother married her high school sweetheart in 1974. Ryan was blessed with love from both his Houston and San Antonio families.
Ryan was a 1991 graduate of John Marshall High School in San Antonio, TX. Upon graduating, he served his country in the US Navy. After the Navy, he pursued a career as an electrician.
His hobbies included: skateboarding, snowboarding, snow & water skiing, kayaking and barbecuing. He loved cooking and trying different varieties of food. Ryan was also a clever storyteller and had many to tell! He also enjoyed traveling to the TX Hill Country and to Port Aransas, TX.
His favorite holiday was Halloween. Ryan had a long list of nicknames given to him by his family and friends. They are:
Cupcake (name given to him by his preschool teacher, Wilma Hyatt) Dog boy, Buckshot, Ry Dog, and Apoy (which his young nephew, Cody, named him because Apoy is what he called a skateboard !)
Ryan's sweet and kind personality touched everyone in his life and everyone with whom he came in contact. Ryan lived hard and was loved by many. Ryan had a loyal heart as big as Texas and he grasped love and fun with both hands. He had a unique ability to simply accept people where they were in life and made everyone feel important, loved and protected. His friends and family are forever grateful to have shared life with him. He will remain forever in our hearts.
Ryan was preceded in death by his father, William White, his Aunt DeValca
White and Ryan's fraternal grandparents as well as his maternal grandparents.
He is survived by his loving parents, Rodney and Mary Huff of Helotes, TX., his
stepmother, Bobbie White, of Houston, TX., his uncle, Reagan Tucker, of San Antonio, TX., his brother, Chad Huff and wife DeAnna and their children: Ryland, Harlee and Sterling of Helotes, TX, and his sister, Heather and husband Brian Boyle and their children: Macey, Presley, Scarlet and Rhett Boyle of Houston, TX., along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
SERVICES
The Funeral Service for Ryan White will be held at Mission Park North Funeral Home
3401 Cherry Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78230 on November 8, 2019 @ 3pm. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Salvation Army or Haven for Hope. All are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.missonparks.com.