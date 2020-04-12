|
Salina Raydure "Sally" Muellich, 87, of San Antonio, Texas, died peacefully on Monday April 6, 2020. Salina is reunited with her husband of 61 years. They shared a very special love and sense of adventure which took them on travels throughout the country and around the world to experience and learn from art and culture.
Salina was born March 29, 1933, in Bowling Green, Ohio, and was the daughter of Gladys Green and Edward S. Raydure. She graduated from Bowling Green High School in 1951 and continued studies at Briarcliff College and the University of Michigan. Salina married her husband George C. Muellich, in June 1955. They had four children, sons: Scott Raydure Muellich; Mark Edward Muellich and wife, Deborah; and George Carleton Muellich and wife, Elaine who reside in San Antonio. A daughter, Salina Raydure Muellich and her son, Max Cuk reside in Brooklyn, New York. Salina was proud of her heritage as her mother was born in 1898 while Oklahoma was still Indian Territory. Salina's grandfather, Winfield Scott Raydure, was a young 13-year-old soldier during the Civil War and served as a courier who ran correspondence between General Grant and General Lee. Salina developed a strong interest in art while serving as a docent at the Toledo Museum of Art. After moving to San Antonio in 1976, she joined the McNay Art Museum docent program and further broadened her artistic interests by volunteering as a docent for over 30 years. She shared her love of art through involvement with the Blue Star, Artpace, and the San Antonio Museum of Art.
She also served as a member of the Junior League, Assistance League, Live Oak Garden Club, UTSA Art Committee, and the McNay's Contemporary Collector's Forum. She especially loved her friends, playing bridge, mahjong and celebrating with her beloved birthday group.
Salina is survived by her children and grandchild. She was preceded in death by her husband George C. Muellich; her sisters, Maudmary Raydure Wilson, and husband, Lieutenant General James, Patricia Raydure Huntington and husband, James, and Edwina Raydure Alstock, and husband Francis, and her parents.
During these challenging times, a memorial and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Salina Muellich to the McNay Art Museum, Blue Star, or a charity of your choice.
