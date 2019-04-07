|
March 17, 2019
Sally McGuff of northwest San Antonio died March 17, 2019 at NE Baptist Hospital in the city. The daughter of Albert Gantt and Sallie L. Carr, she was born in New Orleans 94 years ago. Sally graduated from Bowie High School in Bowie Maryland. Afterwards she worked in several federal jobs, first in Washington, DC, then in Japan to help with reconstruction following World War II.
In late 1947 Sally met her future husband, Paul Hoover McGuff, on board the USAT General Pope in transit to Japan. Paul continued to Clark Field in the Philippines where he joined the 44th Fighter Squadron as a pilot. Sally remained in Tokyo but they maintained contact and married in May 1948.
After a short honeymoon Paul returned to base and Sally waited in Tokyo while the Air
Force arranged married officer quarters. Her September arrival in the Philippines coincided with his involvement in an aircraft accident that changed their lives. He did not meet her at the dock to take her to their new home. Instead severe burns left him hospitalized for years. His then 22-year-old sweetheart worked through typhoons, a ride on damaged aircraft transport and constant fear for her husband's life to ensure his recovery. Part of her horrifying trip back was with Chamorro "comfort" women who were co-passengers on their way to the USA for reconstructive surgery and prosthetic replace- ments necessitated by wartime abuses.
Through these trials Sally stayed by Paul's side: until his release from military hospitals in 1952 and until his death 63 years later.
In later life Sally was a devoted mother, a Cub Scout Den Mother, a participant in the League of Women Voters and founding member of the Western Oaks Garden Club.
She actively worked as a volunteer at the Trinity Episcopal Church Thrift Shop until it closed.
Sally McGuff is survived by children Paul Russell and wife Karen of Stockton, California; Lucretia Ellen and husband Sanford of Roosevelt, New Jersey, and; William Dorsey and wife Susan of Houston, Texas.
Also surviving are two grand children, Michael Paul and Benjamin Dorsey Silverman of Roosevelt, New Jersey. Her brothers John and Albert Gantt are no longer living.
Services are at 1:00PM on Monday April 8, 2019, at Saint Francis Episcopal Church (4292 Blumel Road). A reception follows.
Those who desire to make a tribute may direct donations to Saint Francis Episcopal Church or to the Leon Valley Public Library.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 7, 2019