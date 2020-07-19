Sally D. Morehouse, age 81, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at her home in San Antonio, TX. Born on February 26, 1939 in Omaha, NE to parents Gale and Margaret Davis, she was raised in Omaha where she attended school including Brownell Talbot. She eventually left her hometown to attend Stanford University, where she earned a B.A. and a Master's in Education. She was married in Omaha on December 21, 1963. Sally was a loving and dedicated military wife, a loving mother and grandmother, and a devout Christian. For more than twenty-five years she was an active member of St. George Episcopal Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Major General David C. Morehouse. Sally D. Morehouse is survived by her sons, Dr. Joe Morehouse (Mary) and Mark Morehouse (Tammy); her grandchildren, Catherine, Matthew, Carlos, Sarah and Meagan; her brother, Dr. Stanley Davis (Sally); and her sister, Molly Davis.

Sally will be interred at Arlington National Cemetery next to David. The family is planning a memorial service in San Antonio when conditions allow. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jimmy Fund at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute (jimmyfund.org).

