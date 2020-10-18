Sally J. Baylor born in Pandora, Texas on March 26, 1926; went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Sally was a member of Castle Hills Baptist Church and a life member of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Roland A. Baylor, parents Robert C. and Jessie V. Montgomery, siblings Callie L. Bartlett, Frances Chaffin and Clyburn C. Montgomery. Survivors include her loving sons Roland C. Baylor and his wife Mary E. and Albert D. Baylor, sister Jessie E. Ruby, 1 granddaughter Amy L. Pinckney, 2 great grandsons Rhys H. Evans and Rhett C. Evans and other family members and friends. A private burial will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.