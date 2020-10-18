1/
SALLY J. BAYLOR
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SALLY J.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sally J. Baylor born in Pandora, Texas on March 26, 1926; went to be with the Lord on October 14, 2020 at the age of 94. Sally was a member of Castle Hills Baptist Church and a life member of the Eastern Star. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Roland A. Baylor, parents Robert C. and Jessie V. Montgomery, siblings Callie L. Bartlett, Frances Chaffin and Clyburn C. Montgomery. Survivors include her loving sons Roland C. Baylor and his wife Mary E. and Albert D. Baylor, sister Jessie E. Ruby, 1 granddaughter Amy L. Pinckney, 2 great grandsons Rhys H. Evans and Rhett C. Evans and other family members and friends. A private burial will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Mission Burial Park South. For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved