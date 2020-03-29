|
Sally J. Retzloff went to be with Jesus on March 22, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family and friends at the age of 76. She was born on February 15, 1944 in San Antonio to Ellie Krull. She lived in San Antonio briefly and then, along with her sister Mary, moved in with grandparents in Farmersville, Ohio. She enjoyed her time in Ohio but relocated back to San Antonio where she and her sister, were adopted by her aunt and uncle, Pauline and Carter Johnston. She was loved unconditionally by her "new" parents, "new" brothers and sisters. She enjoyed life in San Antonio and proudly graduated from Providence High School.
In 1964 she married the love of her life Jerry Retzloff. Together they raised two very beautiful children, Troy and Jill, whom she adored and was very proud of.
As parents, Jerry and Sally decided that dad would be the primary income earner for the family while mom stayed at home to raise, support and supervise the children. Together they determined that their children would always have a parent at home; thereby, creating a happy, fun and loving family atmosphere. In later years, Sally worked at numerous companies (including USAA, Texas Hospital Association, Montgomery Ward, AMPI, and a few title/mortgage businesses). She greatly enjoyed her co-workers, maintained life-long friendships and stayed in contact with many, including her best friend of 43 years, Nancy Davis.
Sally was passionate about her husband of 56 years, her family, and her grandchildren. She had an active social life; enjoying breakfast tacos, being an avid reader, going to Rockport, cooking delicious meals, and being the princess of the family (she never once pumped gas for herself – dad filled her tank every Sunday). Telling jokes, laughing frequently, playing board games and enjoying a festive life best describe Sally right up until the final days of her life.
She was preceded in death, by 12 days, by her husband; her mother and father; brother, Carl; and sister, Paula. She is survived by her children, Troy (Jennifer) Retzloff and Jill (Don) Aboff; two beautiful granddaughters, Bailey and Madison Retzloff; sisters/brother, Susan McBee, Mary Andrus, John Johnston, Sally White; and many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Amada Senior Care, especially Yolanda Garza. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Services for Sally and Jerry are pending and will be announced soon.You are invited to signthe Guestbook atwww.porterloring.com
Arrangements with