December 6, 1937 - July 17, 2019
Sally Wiskemann passed away on July 17th at the age of 81. Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to John Hoffman and Mildred Grounds Hoffman, she also had an older sister Ruth who she absolutely adored.
While a teenager, the family moved to the West Coast. Sally eventually returned to Pennsylvania where she met her future husband, Ed Wiskemann, at the University of Pittsburgh. In 1963, after graduating from Reed College with her Master of Arts in Teaching, she and Edward were married in California and then moved to Ohio. In 1967 she gave birth to her daughter Jean, and in 1968, after moving to the Washington DC suburbs, her son Marc was born.
The family moved to San Antonio, Texas in 1977, where Sally worked at the Institute of Texan Cultures for over twenty years, rising from volunteer to become the Director of Volunteer Services. During her time at ITC, her presence touched the lives of countless people, she made lifelong friends, and brought light and laughter to all who knew her. For over forty years, she attended the annual Texas Folklife Festival, not only participating or volunteering, but also performing with her chorus.
Sally's love of music was boundless, and she would break into song at any opportunity. For sixty years, Sally sang barbershop with the Sweet Adelines and, for over thirty years, was the director of the Fiesta City Chorus. The women she sang, traveled, and performed with were some of her dearest friends, and the times they spent together were filled with laughter, love, and song.
Upon retiring from ITC, Sally worked with a close friend to create the Low Vision Resource Center's "Owl Radio", a station for the print-impaired. Serving both on the board as well as reading on the air, Sally worked passionately to promote and further the mission of the station to bring news and entertainment to those who have difficulty reading newspaper print.
Sally herself was a voracious reader who simply loved being surrounded by her books, but she was anything but a homebody. She greatly enjoyed traveling, regularly embarking on adventures around the globe and close to home so she could spend time with the family and friends she dearly loved. Always politically active, she stayed well informed on important issues, and stood strongly for her beliefs, with particular interest in empowering women.
Sally's life was one of constant activity and the love for her friends and family had no bounds. The number of people she affected over her lifetime is so vast as to be unknowable in its scope, and her passion for living life to its fullest is indefinable.
Sally is survived by her daughter, Jean Bolling, and son, Marc Wiskemann; son-in-law Garnie Bolling Jr.; daughter-in-law Kristi Williams; grandchildren Garnie Bolling III, Amanda Bolling, and Jack Wiskemann; brother-in-law James Anderson; nephew Todd Anderson and niece Wendy Anderson, all of who miss her terribly; she was truly one of a kind and an impossible act to follow.
A gathering of family and close friends will be held to celebrate Sally and her life in the upcoming months. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Emily's List at www.emilyslist.org, and the Low Vision Resource Center at www.owlradio.org
Published in Express-News on July 21, 2019