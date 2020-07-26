Salome Zamora, Jr. joined his Lord on July 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 21, 1933 in Malakoff, Texas to Salome Zamora, Sr. and Augustina Molina Zamora. Mr. Zamora was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Hugo Zamora. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Consuelo (Connie) Padilla Zamora; daughters, Liz Sinclair (Randy), Dr. Christina McConnell (John) and Michelle Parish (Darin); sister, Minerva Zamora; grandchildren, Ryan Sinclair, Reece Sinclair and Jack McConnell.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A procession will depart the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:30am, with a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Although we would love to reach out and hug you during this difficult time, we are also practicing physical distancing. In addition, due to COVID-19 restrictions at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, graveside service will be private.

