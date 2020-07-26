1/1
SALOME ZAMORA JR.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SALOME's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Salome Zamora, Jr. joined his Lord on July 19, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on November 21, 1933 in Malakoff, Texas to Salome Zamora, Sr. and Augustina Molina Zamora. Mr. Zamora was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Hugo Zamora. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Consuelo (Connie) Padilla Zamora; daughters, Liz Sinclair (Randy), Dr. Christina McConnell (John) and Michelle Parish (Darin); sister, Minerva Zamora; grandchildren, Ryan Sinclair, Reece Sinclair and Jack McConnell.

SERVICES

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 from 6:00pm-9:00pm, with a Rosary at 7:00pm at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North. A procession will depart the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 9:30am, with a 10:00am Funeral Mass at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery. Due to COVID-19, masks are required. Although we would love to reach out and hug you during this difficult time, we are also practicing physical distancing. In addition, due to COVID-19 restrictions at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, graveside service will be private.

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Service
09:30 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Leo the Great Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved