Salvador R. "Sammy" Manzello Jr.
1956 - 2020
Salvador "Sammy" R. Manzello Jr. was called home to be with the Lord on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at the blessed age of 64. He was born May 4, 1956 in San Antonio, TX to Salvador and Soila Manzello. He is reunited in heaven with his parents as well as both sons, Salvador "Sammy" Manzello III and Joseph William Manzello.

He is loved and will be greatly missed by the mother of his children Betty Jean Manzello; daughters Amanda Nicole Manzello, Natalie Jean Manzello, Brandy Leigh Manzello, Cassie Rae Manzello; grandchildren Nene, Leila, Tey, Jojo, Ami, Akillez, Aries, Sabs, Levi, Jesiah; siblings Elizabeth "Lizzy" Ann Leija, Lucy Fell, Mary Grace Shalom, Stella Cisneros, Christopher Manzello; as well as extended family members. Heaven has gained our most beloved blessing, may your soul soar high with those whom have awaited you. Until we meet again, we love you endlessly Dad.

Services:

Visitation will be held on

Friday, September 11, 2020 at 9:30 AM with a Service at 11:30 AM at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Interment to follow at

Mission Park Cemetery (20900 IH 10 W).




Published in Express-News on Sep. 10, 2020.
